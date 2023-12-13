  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Uk

Sutradara

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

6.2

/

10

from

377

users

Diterbitkan

02 April 1962

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Twice Round the Daffodils (1962)

Twice Round the Daffodils is a 1962 British comedy drama film directed by Gerald Thomas and starring Juliet Mills, Donald Sinden, Donald Houston, Kenneth Williams, Ronald Lewis, Andrew Ray, Joan Sims and Jill Ireland. A new group of patients arrive at a hospital to be treated for tuberculosis where they all take a fancy to one of the nurses. The film was adapted from the play Ring for Catty by Patrick Cargill and Jack Beale. Carry on Nurse from 1959 was based on the same play. The cast and production team of Twice Round the Daffodils create a noticeable similarity with the Carry On films, but the film is not an official member of the Carry On series.
Gerald Thomas
Juliet Mills, Donald Sinden, Donald Houston, Kenneth Williams, Ronald Lewis, Andrew Ray, Joan Sims, Jill Ireland, Lance Percival, Sheila Hancock, Nanette Newman, Renée Houston, Amanda Reiss, Mary Powell, Barbara Roscoe, Peter Jesson, Frank Forsyth, Olwen Brookes, Nora Gordon

Diterbitkan

Desember 13, 2023 11:05 am

Durasi

