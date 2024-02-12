  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Uk

Sutradara

Genre

Horror

IMDb

6.6

/

10

from

6,333

users

Diterbitkan

03 October 1971

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Twins of Evil (1971)

While dabbling in Satanism, Count Karstein resurrects Mircalla Karnstein who initiates him into vampirism. As a rash of deaths afflicts the village, Gustav the head of Puritan group leads his men to seek out and destroy the pestilence. One of his twin nieces has become inflicted with the witchcraft but Gustav’s zeal and venom has trapped the innocent Maria, threatening her with a tortuous execution, whilst Frieda remains free to continue her orgy of evil.
John Hough
Peter Cushing, Dennis Price, Madeleine Collinson, Mary Collinson, Isobel Black, Kathleen Byron, Shelagh Wilcocks, Damien Thomas, David Warbeck, Harvey Hall, Alex Scott, Judy Matheson, Luan Peters, Katya Wyeth, Maggie Wright, Inigo Jackson, Roy Stewart, Peter Thompson, Kirsten Lindholm, George Claydon, Janet Lynn

Diterbitkan

Februari 12, 2024 2:44 pm

Durasi

