Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Two Friends (2015) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
France
Bintang film
Aymeline Valade,
Benopir Cassière,
Christelle Deloze,
Emmanuel Matte,
Golshifteh Farahani,
Hitomi Ryoke,
Laurent Laffargue,
Louis Garrel,
Mahaut Adam,
Manon Combes
Sutradara
Louis Garrel
IMDb
5.9/
10from
2,110users
Diterbitkan
23 September 2015
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Two Friends (2015)
Mona, a prisoner on work release, meets Clément, a shy actor. Desperate to impress Mona, Clément recruits his extroverted friend, Abel, to help. When Mona becomes more interested in Abel, it sets off a conflict between the two friends. Meanwhile, Mona attempts to keep her past hidden.
Louis Garrel
Golshifteh Farahani, Vincent Macaigne, Louis Garrel, Mahaut Adam, Pierre Maillet, Christelle Deloze, Rhizlaine El Cohen, Yen Tram Le Thi, Hitomi Ryoke, Ulysse Korolitski, Laurent Laffargue, Rachid Hami, Emmanuel Matte, Manon Combes, Pierre Devérines, Aymeline Valade, Maxime Meunier, Benopir Cassière
tt4176556