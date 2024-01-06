IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 2,110 users

Diterbitkan 23 September 2015

Oleh mamat

Two Friends (2015)

Mona, a prisoner on work release, meets Clément, a shy actor. Desperate to impress Mona, Clément recruits his extroverted friend, Abel, to help. When Mona becomes more interested in Abel, it sets off a conflict between the two friends. Meanwhile, Mona attempts to keep her past hidden.

Louis Garrel

Golshifteh Farahani, Vincent Macaigne, Louis Garrel, Mahaut Adam, Pierre Maillet, Christelle Deloze, Rhizlaine El Cohen, Yen Tram Le Thi, Hitomi Ryoke, Ulysse Korolitski, Laurent Laffargue, Rachid Hami, Emmanuel Matte, Manon Combes, Pierre Devérines, Aymeline Valade, Maxime Meunier, Benopir Cassière

tt4176556