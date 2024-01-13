IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 690 users

Diterbitkan 20 May 2022

Oleh LIN

Udal (2022)

A woman, looking after her ailing mother-in-law is at breaking point. What happens when she can’t take any more?

Ratheesh Reghunandan

Indrans, Durga Krishna, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Jude Anthany Joseph, Anjana Appukuttan

tt15891956