Vampire Dog (2012)

Ace, a 12-year-old boy is new in middle school. His grandfather from Transylvania passes away at the ripe age of 99, and sends him his dog, Fang, to look after. Ace soon discovers that Fang is a vampire dog. Professor Warhol, a mad scientist and her bumbling assistant Frank, try to capture Fang to steal his DNA, in order to look young.

Geoff Anderson, Jason Bohn, Chi Fung

Collin MacKechnie, Julia Sarah Stone, Norm Macdonald, Ron Pederson, Amy Matysio, Jodi Sadowsky, Kimberly Elek, Lauren Laschuk, Dylan Sthamann, Mark D. Claxton, Alan Bratt, Doug Leaf, Darla Biccum, Myeva Surjik, Margo Regan, Cavan Cunningham, Dan Willows, Louise Handford, Bill Gardiner, Derek J. Finnik

