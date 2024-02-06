IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 5,069 users

Vanya on 42nd Street (1994)

An uninterrupted rehearsal of Chekhov’s 1899 play “Uncle Vanya” played out by a company of actors. The setting is their run down theater with an unusable stage and crumbling ceiling. The play is shown act by act with the briefest of breaks to move props or for refreshments. The lack of costumes, real props and scenery is soon forgotten.

Louis Malle

Wallace Shawn, Julianne Moore, Larry Pine, Brooke Smith, George Gaynes, Lynn Cohen, Phoebe Brand, Jerry Mayer, Andre Gregory, Madhur Jaffrey

