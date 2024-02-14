IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 579 users

Victor and Victoria (1933)

Aspiring singer Susanne takes over one night for her sick colleague, the slap-stick actor Viktor, at a small cabaret in Berlin where he works as a female impersonator. By chance, Susanne is then “discovered” by an agent, who thinks she′s really a man. She becomes famous and goes on tour to London. But when the local womanizer Robert catches on to her game, Viktor then has to jump in for Susanne as “Viktoria”.

Reinhold Schünzel, Kurt Hoffmann

Renate Müller, Hermann Thimig, Hilde Hildebrand, Friedel Pisetta, Fritz Odemar, Aribert Wäscher, Adolf Wohlbrück, Ernst Behmer, Georg Georgi, Goroll, Karl Harbacher, Trude Lehmann, Henry Lorenzen, Herbert Paulmüller, Rudolf Platte, Raffles Bill, Paul Rehkopf, Seegers-Kurth, Franz Sutton, Ewald Wenck, Gertrud Wolle, Jakob Sinn

