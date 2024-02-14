Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Victor and Victoria (1933) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Germany
Bintang film
Adolf Wohlbruck,
Aribert Wäscher,
Ernst Behmer,
Ewald Wenck,
Franz Sutton,
Friedel Pisetta,
Fritz Odemar,
Georg Georgi,
Gertrud Wolle,
Goroll
Sutradara
Kurt Hoffmann,
Reinhold Schunzel
IMDb
6.9/
10from
579users
Diterbitkan
27 December 1933
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Victor and Victoria (1933)
Aspiring singer Susanne takes over one night for her sick colleague, the slap-stick actor Viktor, at a small cabaret in Berlin where he works as a female impersonator. By chance, Susanne is then “discovered” by an agent, who thinks she′s really a man. She becomes famous and goes on tour to London. But when the local womanizer Robert catches on to her game, Viktor then has to jump in for Susanne as “Viktoria”.
Reinhold Schünzel, Kurt Hoffmann
Renate Müller, Hermann Thimig, Hilde Hildebrand, Friedel Pisetta, Fritz Odemar, Aribert Wäscher, Adolf Wohlbrück, Ernst Behmer, Georg Georgi, Goroll, Karl Harbacher, Trude Lehmann, Henry Lorenzen, Herbert Paulmüller, Rudolf Platte, Raffles Bill, Paul Rehkopf, Seegers-Kurth, Franz Sutton, Ewald Wenck, Gertrud Wolle, Jakob Sinn
tt0024736