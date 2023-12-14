IMDb 7.7 / 10 from 60 users

Diterbitkan 25 November 2020

Oleh LIN

Waikiki (2020)

When a hula dancer on the run crashes into a broken spirit of a man, they begin a journey into a hidden world, developing a connection through humanity, nature, and culture.

Christopher Kahunahana

Danielle Zalopany, Peter Shinkoda, Jason Quinn, Claire Johnson, Kimo Kahoano, Cora Yamagata

tt6932766