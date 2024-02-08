  1. Home
27 August 1943

Synopsis

Watch on the Rhine (1943)

On the eve of World War II, the German Kurt Müller, his American-born wife Sara, and their three children, having lived in Europe for years, visit Sara’s wealthy mother near Washington, DC. Kurt secretly works for the anti-Nazi resistance. A visiting Romanian count, becoming aware of this, seeks to blackmail him.
Herman Shumlin, Ridgeway Callow, Richard Maybery
Bette Davis, Paul Lukas, Geraldine Fitzgerald, George Coulouris, Lucile Watson, Beulah Bondi, Donald Woods, Henry Daniell, Eric Roberts, Donald Buka, Anthony Caruso, Helmut Dantine

Februari 8, 2024 12:29 pm

