IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 76,503 users

Diterbitkan 19 June 2009

Oleh mamat

Whatever Works (2009)

Whatever Works explores the relationship between a crotchety misanthrope, Boris and a naïve, impressionable young runaway from the south, Melody. When Melody’s uptight parents arrive in New York to rescue her, they are quickly drawn into wildly unexpected romantic entanglements. Everyone discovers that finding love is just a combination of lucky chance and appreciating the value of “whatever works.”

Woody Allen, Jessica Lichtner, Richard Patrick, Murphy Occhino, Melissa Tomjanovich, Dan Majkut

Larry David, Evan Rachel Wood, Michael McKean, Conleth Hill, Patricia Clarkson, Ed Begley Jr., Carolyn McCormick, Henry Cavill, John Gallagher Jr., Christopher Evan Welch, Adam Brooks, Lyle Kanouse, Clifford Lee Dickson, Yolonda Ross, Samantha Bee, Marcia DeBonis, Willa Cuthrell-Tuttleman, Nicole Patrick, Olek Krupa, Jessica Hecht, Lindsay Michelle Nader, Armand Schultz, Kristen Ruhlin, Julie Basem

tt1178663