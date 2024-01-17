IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 1,952 users

Diterbitkan 04 November 1977

Oleh mamat

Which Way Is Up? (1977)

Orange picker Leroy Jones inadvertently becomes a union leader and is forced out of town, leaving behind his sex-obsessed father, Rufus, and timid spouse, Annie Mae. He heads for Los Angeles, where he falls for union organizer Vanetta. Annie Mae seeks solace from local preacher Lenox Thomas, who eventually impregnates her. When Leroy catches wind, he heads home for a showdown with Lenox.

Michael Schultz

Richard Pryor, Lonette McKee, Margaret Avery, Morgan Woodward, Marilyn Coleman, Joe Turkel, Kathy Cronkite, Diane Rodriguez, Ernesto Hernández, Gloria Edwards, Bebe Drake, DeWayne Jessie, Morgan Roberts, Dolph Sweet, Tim Thomerson, Daniel Valdez, Luis Valdez, Marc Alaimo, Victor Argo, Carmen Filpi, Tanya Lynne Lee, Paul Mooney, Korla Pandit, Hank Worden, Clifford A. Pellow

tt0076913