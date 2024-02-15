IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 5,865 users

White Water Summer (1987)

When the experienced guide Vic accompanies the city boy Alan and his three friends on their first wilderness experience, he not only hopes to teach the four boys lessons about the wilderness, but about themselves. Vic pushes them to the limit. Soon after alienating the boys, Vic finds himself in desperate need of help and must rely on his students in order to survive.

Jeff Bleckner

Kevin Bacon, Sean Astin, Jonathan Ward, K.C. Martel, Matt Adler, Caroline McWilliams, Charles Siebert, Joseph Passerrelli

