IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 635 users

Diterbitkan 18 March 1968

Oleh mamat

Who Saw Him Die? (1968)

Sören Mårtensson is a middle school teacher. His classroom occupied by half-grown children. His work is tormenting him and at night he is haunted by nightmares.

Jan Troell

Per Oscarsson, Ann-Marie Gyllenspetz, Kerstin Tidelius, Bengt Ekerot, Catti Edfeldt, Harriet Forssell, Per Sjöstrand, Georg Oddner, Bo Malmqvist

tt0063384