  3. Who Saw Him Die? (1968)

Sweden

Drama

6.8

635

users

18 March 1968

Synopsis

Who Saw Him Die? (1968)

Sören Mårtensson is a middle school teacher. His classroom occupied by half-grown children. His work is tormenting him and at night he is haunted by nightmares.
Jan Troell
Per Oscarsson, Ann-Marie Gyllenspetz, Kerstin Tidelius, Bengt Ekerot, Catti Edfeldt, Harriet Forssell, Per Sjöstrand, Georg Oddner, Bo Malmqvist

