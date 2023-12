IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 2,233 users

Wichita (1955)

Former buffalo hunter and entrepreneur Wyatt Earp arrives in the lawless cattle town of Wichita Kansas. His skill as a gun-fighter makes him a perfect candidate for Marshal, but he refuses the job until he feels morally obligated to bring law and order to this wild town.

Jacques Tourneur, Austen Jewell

Joel McCrea, Vera Miles, Lloyd Bridges, Wallace Ford, Edgar Buchanan, Peter Graves, Keith Larsen, Carl Benton Reid, John Smith, Walter Coy, Robert J. Wilke, Jack Elam, Mae Clarke, Walter Sande, Robert Anderson, Gertrude Astor, Rayford Barnes, John Bose, Rudy Bowman, Chet Brandenburg, Joe Brooks, Bill Clark, Bill Coontz, Ben Corbett, Jean Dean, George DeNormand, Tex Driscoll, Franklyn Farnum, Leonard P. Geer, Signe Hack, Frank Hagney, Mary Alan Hokanson, George Huggins, Dick Johnstone, I. Stanford Jolley, Chester Jones, Ray Jones, Jack Kenny, Rory Mallinson, Kathy Marlowe, Kermit Maynard, Jody McCrea, Russell Meeker, Charles Morton, Anna Navarro, William Newell, Jimmy Noel, Sam Peckinpah, Ford Raymond, Bob Reeves, Alex Sharp, George Sherwood, Robert Swan, Adele Taylor, Dorothy Tennant, Coleen Vico, Gene Wesson, Chalky Williams, Henry Wills, Al Wyatt Sr.

