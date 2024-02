IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 5,747 users

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken (1991)

A runaway orphan, young Sonora, persists in a menial job mucking stables in Doc Carver’s travelling stunt show. Her great wish is to become a death-defying “diving girl,” but Doc refuses her pleas. Undaunted, Sonora’s gutsy resolve finally convinces him to give her a break. On the brink of stardom, however, a cruel twist of fate threatens to destroy her dream.

Steve Miner

Gabrielle Anwar, Cliff Robertson, Michael Schoeffling, Dylan Kussman, Kathleen York, Frank Renzulli

