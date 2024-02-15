Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Winter Nomads (2012) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
France,
Germany,
Switzerland
Bintang film
Carole Noblanc,
Jean-Paul Peguiron,
Pascal Eguisier
Sutradara
Manuel von Stürler
Genre
Documentary,
History
IMDb
7.4/
10from
412users
Diterbitkan
20 December 2012
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Winter Nomads (2012)
Pascal, 53, and Carole, 28, are shepherds. In the month of November 2010, they embark on their long winter transhumance: four months during which they will have to cover 600 km in the Swiss-French region, accompanied by three donkeys, four dogs and eight hundred sheep. An exceptional adventure is about to begin: they brave the cold and the bad weather day in day out, with a canvas cover and animal skins as their only shelter at night. This saga reveals a tough and exacting profession, requiring constant improvisation and unflinching attention to nature, the animals and the cosmos. An eventful journey with surprise encounters, moving reunions with farmer friends, nostalgic figures of country life that is shrinking away fast. Αn adventure film, a contemporary road movie, a reflection of our current world, which takes us back to our roots and our inner questions.
Manuel von Stürler
Pascal Eguisier, Carole Noblanc, Jean-Paul Peguiron
tt2215113