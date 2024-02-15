  1. Home
  2. Documentary
  3. Winter Nomads (2012)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Winter Nomads (2012)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Winter Nomads (2012). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Winter Nomads (2012) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Winter Nomads (2012) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBDL

IMDb

7.4

/

10

from

412

users

Diterbitkan

20 December 2012

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Winter Nomads (2012)

Pascal, 53, and Carole, 28, are shepherds. In the month of November 2010, they embark on their long winter transhumance: four months during which they will have to cover 600 km in the Swiss-French region, accompanied by three donkeys, four dogs and eight hundred sheep. An exceptional adventure is about to begin: they brave the cold and the bad weather day in day out, with a canvas cover and animal skins as their only shelter at night. This saga reveals a tough and exacting profession, requiring constant improvisation and unflinching attention to nature, the animals and the cosmos. An eventful journey with surprise encounters, moving reunions with farmer friends, nostalgic figures of country life that is shrinking away fast. Αn adventure film, a contemporary road movie, a reflection of our current world, which takes us back to our roots and our inner questions.
Manuel von Stürler
Pascal Eguisier, Carole Noblanc, Jean-Paul Peguiron

Diterbitkan

Februari 15, 2024 9:29 pm

Durasi

21Cineplex Winter Nomads (2012)

Bioskop 21 Winter Nomads (2012)

Bioskop Online Winter Nomads (2012)

Bioskop168 Winter Nomads (2012)

BioskopKeren Winter Nomads (2012)

Cinemaindo Winter Nomads (2012)

Download Winter Nomads (2012)

Download Film Winter Nomads (2012)

Download Movie Winter Nomads (2012)

Juragan21 Winter Nomads (2012)

Layar Kaca 21 Winter Nomads (2012)

LK21 Winter Nomads (2012)

Movieon21 Winter Nomads (2012)

Nonton Winter Nomads (2012)

Nonton Film Winter Nomads (2012)

Nonton Movie Winter Nomads (2012)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share