Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Italy

IMDb

5.5

/

10

from

1,414

users

Diterbitkan

29 November 2007

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Winx Club: The Secret of the Lost Kingdom (2007)

Sixteen years ago the most powerful warrior wizards of the Magic Dimension sacrificed themselves to fight against absolute evil. Now the fate of a kingdom is in the hands of a young girl – Bloom, the fairy of the Dragon’s flame. Accompanied by her Winx Club girlfriends, Bloom must overcome the greatest challenge of all: enter the depths of the obscure dimension, fight against evil to bring her parents back to life and reveal the mystery linked to her origins. The destiny of the entire Magic Dimension depends on the outcome of this conflict.
Iginio Straffi, Mauro Uzzeo
Letizia Ciampa, Perla Liberatori, Ilaria Latini, Gemma Donati, Domitilla D’Amico, Laura Lenghi, Marco Vivio, Gianfranco Miranda, Leonardo Graziano, Emiliano Coltorti, Davide Perino, Cinzia De Carolis, Emanuela Rossi, Franca Lumachi, Luigi Ferraro, Alessandro Budroni, Francesco Prando, Claudia Razzi, Roberta Pellini, Roberto Certomà, Barbara De Bortoli, Rodolfo Bianchi

Diterbitkan

Januari 9, 2024 5:35 pm

Durasi

