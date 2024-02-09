  1. Home
  2. Comedy
  3. Wish You Were Here (1987)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Wish You Were Here (1987)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Wish You Were Here (1987). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Wish You Were Here (1987) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Wish You Were Here (1987) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Uk

IMDb

6.8

/

10

from

3,237

users

Diterbitkan

24 July 1987

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Wish You Were Here (1987)

In a staid English seaside town after the Second World War, young Lynda grows up with her widowed father and younger sister. Rebellious Lynda has been swearing constantly from an early age. At sixteen, she becomes more exhibitionist and seeks out sexual encounters challenging the prevailing lower-middle class attitudes to sex. She eventually becomes pregnant by an acquaintance of her father.
David Leland, Libbie Barr
Emily Lloyd, Tom Bell, Jesse Birdsall, Clare Clifford, Sheila Kelley, Trudi Cavanagh, Barbara Durkin, Geoffrey Hutchings, Charlotte Barker, Chloe Leland, Pat Heywood, Charlotte Ball, Abigail Leland, Susan Skipper, Geoffrey Durham, Neville Smith, Lee Whitlock, Frederick Hall, Bob Flag, Bob Flag, William Lawford, Pamela Duncan, Pamela Duncan, David Hatton, Ben Daniels, Kim McDermott, Barrie Houghton, Jim Dowdall, Dani Phelps, Marjorie Sudell

Diterbitkan

Februari 9, 2024 12:34 pm

Durasi

BioskopKeren Wish You Were Here (1987)

Cinemaindo Wish You Were Here (1987)

Dewanonton Wish You Were Here (1987)

Download Wish You Were Here (1987)

Download Film Wish You Were Here (1987)

Download Movie Wish You Were Here (1987)

DUNIA21 Wish You Were Here (1987)

FILMAPIK Wish You Were Here (1987)

Layar Kaca 21 Wish You Were Here (1987)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share