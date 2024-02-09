IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 3,237 users

Diterbitkan 24 July 1987

Oleh mamat

Wish You Were Here (1987)

In a staid English seaside town after the Second World War, young Lynda grows up with her widowed father and younger sister. Rebellious Lynda has been swearing constantly from an early age. At sixteen, she becomes more exhibitionist and seeks out sexual encounters challenging the prevailing lower-middle class attitudes to sex. She eventually becomes pregnant by an acquaintance of her father.

David Leland, Libbie Barr

Emily Lloyd, Tom Bell, Jesse Birdsall, Clare Clifford, Sheila Kelley, Trudi Cavanagh, Barbara Durkin, Geoffrey Hutchings, Charlotte Barker, Chloe Leland, Pat Heywood, Charlotte Ball, Abigail Leland, Susan Skipper, Geoffrey Durham, Neville Smith, Lee Whitlock, Frederick Hall, Bob Flag, Bob Flag, William Lawford, Pamela Duncan, Pamela Duncan, David Hatton, Ben Daniels, Kim McDermott, Barrie Houghton, Jim Dowdall, Dani Phelps, Marjorie Sudell

tt0094331