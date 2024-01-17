IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 214 users

Women Hell Song (1970)

The roaming outlaw Okayo, also known as Benten due to the prominent tattoo of the Buddhist Goddess of Love emblazoned across her back. On the run from her persecutors, who seek to claim the tattoo and its skin canvas as a bounty, Okayo finds a safe haven in the arms of the mysterious shakuhachi (bamboo flute) playing Seigaku, himself tattooed with the image of Kisshoten, the Goddess of Prosperity.

Mamoru Watanabe, Tomoyuki Nishimura

Tamaki Katori, Jiro Kokubu, Noriko Tatsumi, Rima Aoyama, Shinji Hino, Jun Yoshida, Masayoshi Nogami, Shûsaku Mutô

