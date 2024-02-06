IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 356 users

Diterbitkan 11 June 2018

Oleh mamat

Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin (2018)

The extraordinary life story of science fiction and fantasy writer Ursula K. Le Guin (1929-2018) who, in spite of remaining for many years on the sidelines of the mainstream literature, managed to be recognized as one of the most remarkable US writers of all time, due to the relevance of her work and her commitment to the human condition.

Arwen Curry

Ursula K. Le Guin, Jean T. Kroeber, Julie Phillips, Theodore Downes-Le Guin, Elisabeth Le Guin, Charles A. Le Guin, Samuel R. Delany, David Mitchell, Annalee Newitz, Neil Gaiman, Michael Chabon, James Clifford, Karen Biestman, Adrienne Maree Brown, China Miéville, Theodora Goss, Margaret Atwood, Vonda N. McIntyre, Caroline Le Guin, Tracy Bargate, Lloydd Hamwijk, Kavita Daggar, Flora Boland

