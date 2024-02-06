Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Adrienne Maree Brown,
Annalee Newitz,
Caroline Le Guin,
Charles A. Le Guin,
China Miéville,
David Mitchell,
Elisabeth Le Guin,
Flora Boland,
James Clifford,
Jean T. Kroeber
Sutradara
Arwen Curry
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
7.4/
10from
356users
Diterbitkan
11 June 2018
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin (2018)
The extraordinary life story of science fiction and fantasy writer Ursula K. Le Guin (1929-2018) who, in spite of remaining for many years on the sidelines of the mainstream literature, managed to be recognized as one of the most remarkable US writers of all time, due to the relevance of her work and her commitment to the human condition.
Arwen Curry
Ursula K. Le Guin, Jean T. Kroeber, Julie Phillips, Theodore Downes-Le Guin, Elisabeth Le Guin, Charles A. Le Guin, Samuel R. Delany, David Mitchell, Annalee Newitz, Neil Gaiman, Michael Chabon, James Clifford, Karen Biestman, Adrienne Maree Brown, China Miéville, Theodora Goss, Margaret Atwood, Vonda N. McIntyre, Caroline Le Guin, Tracy Bargate, Lloydd Hamwijk, Kavita Daggar, Flora Boland
tt10022158