Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Uk

IMDb

6.6

/

10

from

14,180

users

Diterbitkan

16 October 1992

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Wuthering Heights (1992)

Young orphan Heathcliff is adopted by the wealthy Earnshaw family and moves into their estate, Wuthering Heights. Soon, the new resident falls for his compassionate foster sister, Cathy. The two share a remarkable bond that seems unbreakable until Cathy, feeling the pressure of social convention, suppresses her feelings and marries Edgar Linton, a man of means who befits her stature. Heathcliff vows to win her back.
Peter Kosminsky
Juliette Binoche, Ralph Fiennes, Jeremy Northam, Janet McTeer, Sophie Ward, Simon Shepherd, Jason Riddington, Simon Ward, Dick Sullivan, Robert Demeger, Paul Geoffrey, John Woodvine, Jennifer Daniel, Janine Wood, Jonathan Firth, Trevor Cooper, Rupert Holliday-Evans, Sinéad O’Connor

Diterbitkan

Januari 15, 2024 9:46 pm

Durasi

