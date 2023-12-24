IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 40 users

WWE: Rey Mysterio – The Biggest Little Man (2007)

Since his debut in the mid-1990’s, some have called Rey Mysterio the best pound-for-pound professional wrestler in the world and wherever he’s been—Japan, Mexico, ECW, WCW, and WWE—he’s put on amazing matches to back up this claim. Featuring dozens of the greatest matches in Rey’s illustrious career, witness the majesty of the high-flying Mysterio, revel in his rivalries with Eddie Guerrero, Randy Orton, Matty Hardy, Kurt Angle and JBL among others, and relive his classic tag-team matches with partners Batista, Edge, and Rob Van Dam.

Kevin Dunn

Óscar Gutiérrez, Victor Manuel Resendiz Ruiz, Erick Francisco Casas Ruiz, Louis Mucciolo Jr, Fuerza Guerrera, Dionicio Castellanos, Eduardo Hernández, Dean Simon, Último Dragón, Rafael Garcia, Keiichi Yamada, Eddie Guerrero, Chris Jericho, Jeremiah Ross, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Kurt Angle, Matthew Hardy, Yoshihiro Tajiri, Doug Basham, Daniel Hollie, Michael Hickenbottom, Randy Orton, John Layfield

