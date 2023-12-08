  1. Home
  WWE: Ricky Steamboat – The Life Story of the Dragon (2010)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

Genre

Action

IMDb

7.2

/

10

from

117

users

Diterbitkan

29 June 2010

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

WWE: Ricky Steamboat – The Life Story of the Dragon (2010)

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is one of the most legendary performers in the history of sports entertainment. The popular superstar made his name in the Carolina territory and went on to become a fan favorite in WCW and WWE. His battles with Ric Flair for the NWA Championship kept fans on the edge of their seats and his Intercontinental Championship match with “Macho Man” Randy Savage is considered by many the greatest match in WrestleMania annals. Now for the first time ever on DVD, fans can relive the career of Ricky Steamboat. This 3-DVD set has a biographical documentary feature on Steamboat’s life, as well as some of the biggest matches of his career .
Kevin Dunn
Rick Blood Sr., Jack Brisco, Jerry Brisco, Steve Romero, Ric Flair, Bob Orton, Jr., Don Muraco, Aurelian Smith Jr., Randy Savage, Larry Pfohl, Dustin Runnels, Martin Lunde, Larry Whistler, Rick Rood, Steve Austin, Christopher Irvine

Diterbitkan

Desember 8, 2023 2:11 pm

Durasi

