Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Yankee Buccaneer (1952) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
David Janssen,
George Mathews,
James Parnell,
Jay Silverheels,
Jeff Chandler,
Joseph Calleia,
Joseph Vitale,
Michael Ansara,
Rodolfo Acosta,
Scott Brady
Sutradara
Frederick de Cordova
IMDb
5.9/
10from
359users
Diterbitkan
16 September 1952
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Yankee Buccaneer (1952)
A United States Navy ship in the first half of the 19th century, under the command of Captain David Porter, is expecting to put ashore after a year on the seas; but the arrival of one of Porter’s ex-students, the willful and independent Lieutenant David Farragut, brings a new mission: to disguise the ship and crew as a pirate ship and help the Navy locate the criminals who have been robbing America’s merchant fleet. But as Farragut’s disobedience threatens the safety of the crew, they stumble upon an international conspiracy.
Frederick de Cordova
Jeff Chandler, Scott Brady, Suzan Ball, Joseph Calleia, George Mathews, Rodolfo Acosta, David Janssen, Joseph Vitale, Michael Ansara, James Parnell, Jay Silverheels
tt0045343