Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

IMDb

5.9

/

10

from

359

users

Diterbitkan

16 September 1952

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Yankee Buccaneer (1952)

A United States Navy ship in the first half of the 19th century, under the command of Captain David Porter, is expecting to put ashore after a year on the seas; but the arrival of one of Porter’s ex-students, the willful and independent Lieutenant David Farragut, brings a new mission: to disguise the ship and crew as a pirate ship and help the Navy locate the criminals who have been robbing America’s merchant fleet. But as Farragut’s disobedience threatens the safety of the crew, they stumble upon an international conspiracy.
Frederick de Cordova
Jeff Chandler, Scott Brady, Suzan Ball, Joseph Calleia, George Mathews, Rodolfo Acosta, David Janssen, Joseph Vitale, Michael Ansara, James Parnell, Jay Silverheels

Diterbitkan

Januari 3, 2024 2:55 am

Durasi

