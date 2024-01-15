IMDb 5 / 10 from 6,092 users

Diterbitkan 27 June 2014

Oleh mamat

Zapped (2014)

Zoey is a talented dancer whose organized life is rudely disrupted when she moves in with her new step-dad and three step-brothers, until she discovers a dog-training app that can get boys to obey her every command. But she soon learns that it isn’t the cure-all she had hoped for.

Peter DeLuise, Alison Hunter, Catherine Kretz, Bill Mizel

Zendaya, Chanelle Peloso, Spencer Boldman, Emilia McCarthy, Adam DiMarco, William Ainscough, Aleks Paunovic, Lucia Walters, Jedidiah Goodacre, Louriza Tronco, Samuel Patrick Chu, Zachary Gibson, Drew Ray Tanner, Christine Willes, Andrew Herr, Conner Cowie

tt3544734