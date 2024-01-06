Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Zurich (2015) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Belgium
Bintang film
Barry Atsma,
Eva Duijvestein,
Sascha Alexander Gersak,
Tristan Göbel,
Waléra Kanischtscheff,
Wende Snijders
Sutradara
Sacha Polak
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6/
10from
553users
Diterbitkan
19 February 2015
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Zurich (2015)
Zurich is a musical roadmovie about Nina, who discovers after the death of her great love, truckdriver Boris, he led a double life. Struggling with her feelings she comes to an almost unforgivable deed, and flees. She submerges into the truckers scene – not capable to express herself, except by singing.
Sacha Polak
Wende Snijders, Barry Atsma, Sascha Alexander Geršak, Eva Duijvestein, Waléra Kanischtscheff, Tristan Göbel
tt3257638